Charli XCX 'will not tolerate' disrespect towards Taylor Swift

Charli XCX asks fans to stop anti-Taylor Swift chants at concerts

Charli XCX came to support Taylor Swift amid recent criticism, stating, "I will not tolerate it."

Swift recently faced criticism from some fans who claim that her frequent album releases are hindering other artists' albums, such as Charli XCX's Brat and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, from reaching the top of the music charts.

However, the Official singer took to Instagram on Monday to address the issue, urging fans to stop 'Taylor Swift is dead' chants during her concert or online.

Charli wrote, "Can the people who do this please stop? Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community," adding, "I will not tolerate it."

Previously, the Break the Rules hitmaker, who was a supporting act for Swift's Reputation Tour in 2018, expressed mixed feelings about the experience.

"I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to five-year-olds," she said.