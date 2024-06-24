Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for the clumsy mistakes she’s made when it comes to Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Richard Eden addressed the Duchess’ most clumsy stunt ahead of Kate’s Trooping of the Colour appearance.

He touched on everything during a candid conversation on The Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

Mr Eden began everything by saying, “Meghan has done these publicity stunts where she's sent out goods and encouraged friends and influencers to post about it.”

“But you never know when they're going to do it or what they'll say so it's completely out of your control.

“Yes, you get great publicity when these people say, 'I got my latest jam,' but it's embarrassing if it's just before Catherine's appearance at Trooping. It can look very pointed.”

At this point in the conversation, even Rebecca English agreed and chimed in to say, “it is clumsy. You can't expect them to have known that the announcement was coming out because people don't tell them things because they don't trust them."