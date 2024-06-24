 
Alexis Hall, famous 'Spires' series author gears for new novel release

Alexis Hall is expected to release her fourth novel in the 'Spires' series, titled, 'Pansies'

June 24, 2024

Alexis Hall just excited every avid book reader with her latest and upcoming novel, titled, Pansies.

The bestselling author of the book, Boyfriend Material will re-launch the final book of her Spires series, this November.

She has completed her brand-new cover for the book alongside exciting bonus content and a sentimental plot that Hall is known for, as per PEOPLE.

The plot for Pansies follows Alfie Bell, a boy who has everything he always wanted from a fancy house and car to a hefty salary.

However, whenever he returns back to his roots in South Shields, it reminds him of everything he doesn’t have as well as running into a hipster named Fen.

This story revolves around Fen and Alfie, and the rather painful story of heartbreak and love between them.

Pansies would mark the Spires series’ fourth book, which also includes recently re-released books For Real, Glitterland and Waiting for the Flood.

This series can be read in any order as each of the installments have a stand-alone plot, being linked to each other thematically instead of chronologically.

Pansies is slated for a November 5, 2024 release.

