Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film

Scarlett Johansson just expressed excitement over returning to the big screens for the Jurassic World franchise.

The 39-year-old Oscar nominee, who is set to star in the famous dinosaur themed film, had a conversation with ComicBook.com.

"I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even — I'm pinching myself," said Johansson, while promoting the film Fly Me to the Moon.

Expressing how Johansson had been trying for a long time to land a role in the film, continued, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years.”

“I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it," the Black Widow star joked.

"The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it," she concluded.

Scarlet Johansson starrer and the new Jurassic movie, comes after a trilogy of sequels that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.