Gracie Abrams discusses fire incident during meetup with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams just explained the details of the incident when she and Taylor Swift got caught in a fire.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE she detailed how her plans for a merry musical night with music superstar Taylor Swift lead to an accident.

The 24-year-old shared how she while working on The Secret of Us, went to the August singer’s place, who was working on The Tortured Poets Department, to play for one another.

"We opened a bottle of wine and we went song for song in the kitchen and we were being theater kids,” Abrams shared.

She remembers pointing out a sound that she heard from the kitchen while both singers were drunk and busy writing the song, Us, which is featured on Gracie’s newest album, to which Swift thought that it was one of her cats.



However, upon entering the kitchen, the singer remembers seeing “a huge ball of flame” as a result of a candle they both had lit and forgotten about.

"It was so hot that it burst," Gracie shared. The 34-year-old then took a hold of her fire extinguisher and got to work while Abrams recorded her.

Although they both suffered some burns as well as a cough for a few weeks, Abrams said, "But Us. came from that night, so that was a really good night."