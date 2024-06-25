'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' as top film of 2024

Inside Out 2 has officially left Dune: Part Two in the dust!

The joyous and light-hearted family movie has earned Pixar about $724 million worldwide in just eight days as compared to Dune: Part Two that has garnered an overall $711 million worldwide, as per Variety.

The animated film not only had the second-best opening of all time for its kind (a bit behind Incredibles 2), but it has now also become the highest-grossing North American release of 2024 just after two weeks of its release.

Inside Out 2 follows the protagonist of the original film, Riley, who is now a teenager undergoing puberty who has developed four more emotions (Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui).

Her emotions featured in the original film (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear) are confused about how they feel about the new change, but are determined to not let the girl be negatively impacted.

Tony Hale, the voice of Fear in the film, also had a message for everyone regarding the general feeling of anxiety, "It's very easy to go to anxiety. It's very easy for me to live in the 'What if?' It takes work, which is really ironic because we're in the present. It takes work to be present!"