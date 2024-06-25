'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films

Despite Madame Web's poor reception, Emma Roberts says she wants to do a superhero movie again and this time she hopes the offered role will involve some action.



In the Marvel/Sony film, she plays Peter Parker's mother as the actress told ComicBook, "I was a civilian in Madame Web," adding, "I loved getting to just pop in and play Peter Parker's mom, and I love the director of that movie [S.J. Clarkson]."

"I had so much fun. I think that playing comic book characters is so fun. I would love to get the chance to play one that gets a little more action, maybe."

She continued, "I would also love to play a witch again — I've seen some witch comic book characters that I would be into."

Meanwhile, her co-stars had different views on the divisive superhero movie.

Its leading actress, Dakota Johnson said she was unsurprised by the movie's negative reviews because it was bound to happen.

"I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has,' she noted. "I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now."

Dakota told The Bustle, "But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing, and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?'"

Sydney Sweeney meanwhile struck a balanced chord saying, "It's what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn't have a relationship with the decision-makers over there," she added. "Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella."