Sabrina Carpenter reacts to haters with chart-topping comeback

June 25, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has stepped forward to skillfully silence a critic who had trolled her for her latest song, Please Please Please.

After her single hit the no.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the 25-year-old singer clapped back at an online hater by posting screenshots of the chart rankings.

“I don’t think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard my goodness,” the critics posted on X in early June.

The Nonsense hitmaker replied to a witty remark with a playful message, “ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”

To note, Please Please Please is the songstress’ first single to reach the first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in a decade.

However, her breakout song Espresso secured the fourth position on the chart after reaching its peak at No. 3 earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sabrina expressed her delight over garnering the first position in the Billboard chart.

“MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4.. I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life,” noted the Tall Girl star.

