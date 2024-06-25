Kevin Costner's son Hayes jokes about working with dad on ‘Horizon'

Kevin Costner's son Hayes plays a minor part in 'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1'

Kevin Costner‘s son, Hayes, is giving a glimpse into working with his father on Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.

Hayes spoke about the experience during an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of the film in which he has a minor part.

“He trapped me,” Hayes quipped of Costner, who directed, produced and starred in the film. “I got to spend the whole day with him every day and just see him work. … I had such a blast.”

He then began praising his dad, saying, “I was just really proud of my dad. He’s been working so long. I could just only think about my dad in that moment.”

When the Yellowstone actor was told about his son’s joke, he confessed to it: “I did. I figured out how to have him close. He’s never going to look this young, he’s never going to look this sweet and handsome. He’s just going to grow into a young man and he’s really good in the film.”

Costner previously explained to Today why he cast his son in his project despite his stance against celebrities doing the same.

“I have not shoved my children into the business,” he said. “I realize there’s so many young actors that would just kill to be in this movie and I don’t want to take those parts away from them just ’cause I can place my own children in. But in this instance, it was a smaller part. I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks he was with me.”