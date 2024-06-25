 
Travis Kelce picks Taylor Swift tracks with 'sentimental meaning'

Travis Kelce reveals when he 'really started' listening to Taylor Swift songs

Travis Kelce revealed his favourite Taylor Swift tracks.

On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kelce expressed his admiration for Swift's music.

Recalling when he started listening to the Lover hitmaker, Kelce said, "I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989."

"Like I knew who she was before that, we were the same age, so through high school and everything I knew who Taylor was and she was like getting her career started," the NFL star added. "But I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy."

He further ranked his favourite Swift tracks, "So I’m gonna say ‘Black Space’ because that was like the first one, so I'll put that at number one... It's a banger."

"I think I’ll go number two ‘Cruel Summer,' 'Cruel Summer’ is like one of the ones she opens with at her show," Kelce added.

For his third song, Kelce chose So High School, which is believed to be about the couple's relationship.

He said, "I’ll say, ‘So High School.’ It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess," adding, "I think so, I think so, you know what I'm saying."

