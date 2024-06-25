 
Here's how Kendrick will benefit from Drake diss track

Drake is seemingly unfazed by Kendrick Lamar's latest track 'Not Like Us'

June 25, 2024

Photo: Here's how Kendrick will benefit from Drake diss track

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are seemingly not going to end their beef soon.

While Drake is seemingly unfazed by Kendrick Lamar's latest track Not Like Us, the rapper is reportedly going to earn him a Grammy.

As per the findings of NME, Mason Jr. , the Recording Academy’s CEO, is of the view that the song’s rising popularity will make it a Grammy worthy song.

Mason gushed over Kendrick’s work and shared, “Obviously, it’s a hot record. It’s amazing artistry,” “You got an artist [who has] been nominated before, and [Lamar] has obviously been successful with the organization. I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be,” he added.

Following a chat with Mason, TMZ penned, “A separate diss track category isn’t out of the question, either.”

“It’s been a heavy year for beef, and HMJ acknowledges there have been some good ones released lately,” the report added.

“I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness,” the CEO said as he dismissed the concerns regarding the song’s controversial lyrics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the song Not Like Us topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart along with a sales of over 1 million units since its release.

