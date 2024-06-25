 
Griff thanks Taylor Swift for Eras Tour opportunity with sweet BTS moments

Griff shared adorable photos with Taylor Swift from London Eras Tour

June 25, 2024

Griff expressed her gratitude toward Taylor Swift for giving her the opportunity to open the second London show of the Eras Tour.

On Monday, Griff took to Instagram to share series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her unforgettable experience.

In her post, Griff included photos of herself with Swift, who was dressed in a red sequin bodysuit.

One photo showed the Lover hitmaker wrapping her arm around Griff, who wore a sheer long-sleeve dress over shorts.

Other images featured Griff performing onstage and rehearsing her choreography.

"Forever grateful @taylorswift," Griff captioned the post.

Previously, Griff spoke about her relationship with Swift in an interview with British Vogue.

She said, "She’s been very, very generous over the years with supporting my music," adding, "It always stuns me a little bit."

Additionally, in an interview with PEOPLE, She recalled a surreal moment when she ran into Swift at a Kendrick Lamar concert in London, where the Blank Space singer mentioned wanting Griff to open for her on tour one day.

