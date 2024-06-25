 
Jennifer Lopez enjoys with friends amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours: Source

Jennifer Lopez looked relaxed at her dining experience in Italy

June 25, 2024

Jennifer Lopez had fun with her friends in Italy amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours.

As reported by PEOPLE, sources revealed that Lopez was 'relaxed' during her dining experience at La Gavitella restaurant in Italy.

The Atlas actress arrived at the venue via boat in the late afternoon, accompanied by two friends.

An insider shared, "She was relaxed. She ordered, spoke and laughed with her friends."

Source also revealed that Lopez ordered chef's specialty, linguine with lobster, and paired it with a refreshing non-alcoholic ginger ale.

"Above all [she was] very, very kind," the source said, adding, "She is a very radiant and elegant lady."

This getaway comes amid ongoing rumours of Lopez's divorce with husband Ben Affleck, especially since they have been living apart for several weeks.

As reported by Closer Magazine sources claim Lopez "wants to do everything possible to shake off the sadness of this break-up as quickly as she can, so it makes perfect sense to get away from LA."

