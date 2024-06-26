Jonathan Jackson announces return to ‘General Hospital’

Jonathan Jackson is gearing up for his return to the ABC television network’s famous series.



The 42-year-old actor’s return to General Hospital is confirmed by a source close to People magazine.

Jackson also took to his official Instagram account on June 25 and announced the news by sharing a video.

In the video, he began by saying, “I’m super excited and can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles.”

The Tuck Everlasting actor has expressed his excitement for reprising his role of Lucky Spencer in the series.

“Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years — your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this.”

Moreover, he also thanked the executive producer of the soap by saying, “Thank you also to Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC also for welcoming me back.”

“Sending much love and I guess I’ll be seeing you all fairly soon,” he concluded his video.

For those unversed, the Venom (2005) actor, was part of the series from 1993 until 2011, before exiting his role for new opportunities.

Additionally, Jackson has also been part of Nashville as Avery Barkley, which ended after 6 years of run in 2018.