Jessica Biel hints marriage troubles with Justin Timberlake after arrest?

Justin Timberlake’s wife is seemingly adding more to his bad days.

Jessica Biel, who has been married to the hitmaker since 2012, is currently filming her new movie The Better Sister in New York City.

According to Mirror, she was photographed on the set with no wedding ring on her finger.

Her odd move comes after Justin was arrested last week in the Hamptons for jumping a stop sign while driving drunk, consequently getting detained for DWI.

After he was released, Justin addressed the crowd at his Chicago concert, which is a part of his ongoing Everything I Thought It Was tour.

"It's been a tough week. I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back,” he had said.

An industry insider told US Weekly that while he is putting on a happy face for the public, personally, the current events have taken a toll on the Cry Me a River crooner.

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now. I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass. He’s got a bit of an ego,” they said last week.