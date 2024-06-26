Prince George, Charlotte cause massive stress and panic after nightmare

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William reportedly had a nightmare of a time getting to Taylor Swift’s concert.

Insight into this nightmare in question has been shared by an inside source close to Hello!

This insider in question began their admission by referencing just how frantic and frenzied everything was.

Reportedly, “They had a nightmare getting in" into Taylor's concert, and wanted to be there early for a small meet and greet with the pop star.

At the time, "they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early.”

“They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long," the insider also chimed in to say before signing off.