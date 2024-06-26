Argentina head to Copa America quarter-finals after defeating Chile

Lautaro Martinez rescues Lionel Messi and Co to secure spot in Copa America knockouts. — Rueters/File

The Argentina football team has made its way to the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal after defeating Chile in a super thrilling match on Tuesday night.

In front of more than 81,000 fans, Argentina picked up their second win of the tournament, defeating Chile by 1-0, Goal reported.

Star player Lionel Messi wasn’t the hero this time as Lautaro Martinez stole the show by scoring the only goal of the match in the 88th minute.

The skipper tried to score by shooting a corner kick, but was blocked, which provided Martinez the opportunity to score, ultimately leading to the win.

Argentina leads Group A with six points, followed by Canada with six, and Chile and Peru with one each. They will next be seen playing against Peru on June 30.

Argentina and Chile have faced each other 90 times, out of which the Albiceleste have won 58 times, while Chile has won 6 times, with 26 total draws.

The two teams last met in South American Qualifiers for World Cup 2022.

In the Copa America, they have faced one another 29 times, with 20 wins for Argentina. Chile defeated Argentina on penalties to win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.