Sophie Turner turns heads with striking transformations in 'Joan' first look

Sophie Turner stuns with different personas as 1980s infamous jewel thief 'Joan' for new series

Sophie Turner proves she is a master of disguise in her upcoming series Joan as she drops the first look.

The Game of Thrones star treated her fans to the official teaser on Wednesday, hinting at the variety of personas she adopts throughout the ITVX series.

In the teaser, Turner can be seen changing into multiple looks in front of a vanity table switching between short blonde hair to brown wigs. The suspense builds with Turner escaping the cops in vintage London.

"Here she comes ???? #Joan," Turner wrote in anticipation of the six part reality-based series.

The synopsis of the show indicates that the idea stemmed from the 1980s criminal mastermind, Joan Hannington, one of Britain's most notorious diamond thieves.



The series tap into the Joan's 'fiery' aura in her twenties, who is found to be deeply scarred and vulnerable.

"She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter," the synopsis reads.

The news of Turner's upcoming release follows her highly-publicised breakup with Joe Jonas, a time she referred to in British Vogue June 2024 issue as 'the worst few days' of her life.

