Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post

Ziggy Marley is showing his love for his mother Rita Marley in his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the son of late reggae icon Bob Marley posted a rare photo of his 77-year-old mother.

The picture captured a close-up of Rita giving a thumbs-up gesture while donning an orange blouse and green cap.

"My strength . Mommy,” the 55-year-old singer captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, one of the social media users commented, "She is a beautiful person inside and out," while another wrote, "Queen Mama."

In February, Ziggy talked about his mother’s constant support for his late father.

“My mom is the backbone of everything. Without her, none of this would’ve been happening," the True to Myself hitmaker told People magazine at that time. "My father's career wouldn’t be what it is.”

“They really complement each other in that way. You need someone like that by your side. You can’t do it alone. You could never do it alone,” he added.