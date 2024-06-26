Andrea Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max romance comes to an end

 
June 26, 2024

Billionaire heiress Andrea Catsimatidis and reality TV star Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe have called it quits.

Andrea, who is the daughter of billionaire Gristedes owner and media mogul John Catsimatidis, disclosed the news to Page Six.

“We went our separate ways,” Andrea told the outlet. 

However, Andrea did not disclose what led to the breakup.

The outlet also cited another source who claimed the couple parted ways a month ago.

Reality TV show royal Prince Mario met the Gristedes supermarket heir last September at Rampoldi restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Andre, chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party, also embraced their relationship online this recent Valentine's day.

“So in love… celebrating five months on this magical journey with my soulmate. We feel truly blessed to have found true love, it is everything we ever wanted and even more than we could have ever dreamed of,” Andrea captioned a photo of the pair in Paris.

Andrea was previously married to Richard Nixon’s grandson, Christopher Nixon Cox, and she filed for divorce in 2014.

