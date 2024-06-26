 
Geo News

Prince Harry finally receives insight into Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Kate Middleton has finally been offered some insight into Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Prince Harry finally receives insight into Kate Middletons cancer battle
Prince Harry finally receives insight into Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince Harry has just been offered some insight into the current state of Kate Middleton’s health.

News of it all has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

Per the source, “Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the Palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least.”

Per the insider, “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”

Reason behind Angelina Jolie's ‘super skinny' appearance revealed
Reason behind Angelina Jolie's ‘super skinny' appearance revealed
Kevin Costner reveals what was missing in past partners
Kevin Costner reveals what was missing in past partners
Princess Eugenie shares her 'scar and encourage' as she marks International Scoliosis Awareness Day
Princess Eugenie shares her 'scar and encourage' as she marks International Scoliosis Awareness Day
Jennifer Lawrence puts husband before 'hectic' work schedule
Jennifer Lawrence puts husband before 'hectic' work schedule
Princess Anne's husband shares an update on her discharge from the hospital
Princess Anne's husband shares an update on her discharge from the hospital
Sarah Ferguson says Andrew is 'still my handsome Prince'
Sarah Ferguson says Andrew is 'still my handsome Prince'
Travis Kelce shares insight into Prince William meeting at Taylor Swift concert
Travis Kelce shares insight into Prince William meeting at Taylor Swift concert
Prince Harry's talks about social status and being above all of creation video
Prince Harry's talks about social status and being above all of creation
Kanye West steps out with North West during trip with Bianca Censori
Kanye West steps out with North West during trip with Bianca Censori
Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse' with Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse' with Prince William, King Charles
Prince Harry finally reacts to uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Karen's divorce
Prince Harry finally reacts to uncle Charles Spencer, his wife Karen's divorce
Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender' to Angelina Jolie amid legal war
Brad Pitt kids make him ‘surrender' to Angelina Jolie amid legal war