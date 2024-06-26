Prince Harry finally receives insight into Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince Harry has just been offered some insight into the current state of Kate Middleton’s health.

News of it all has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

Per the source, “Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the Palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least.”

Per the insider, “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”