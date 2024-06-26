Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star

Pakistani social media star Jannat Mirza (left) and actor Hania Aamir. — Instagram/jannatmirza_/haniaheheofficial

Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza has become the most followed celebrity online after her TikTok followers swelled to 25 million, surpassing famous actress Hania Aamir.



Mirza's popularity can't be doubted as she holds the title of leading social media celebrity, who rose to prominence from the video-sharing site TikTok.

However, the milestone of 25 million followers is an impressive feat as no other Pakistani celebrity has ever garnered such a number on any social platform.

The 26-year-old, who also appeared in a Lollywood movie, shared the achievement with her fans on Instagram by posting a screenshot of her TikTok profile in the IG stories.

“We just hit 25 million followers! Woah […] it’s a big milestone for me," she wrote on inside the story.

Screengrab of Jannat Mirza's IG stories. — Instagram/jannatmirza_

Expressing her excitement, Mirza also thanked her followers who contributed to swelling her following on the video-sharing platform.

Besides her popularity on TikTok, Mirza boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram as well.

One of the most popular celebrities on TikTok is Pakistani actor Aamir, who has 2.4 million followers on the short-form video hosting service.

She recently surpassed famous fellow actor Ayeza Khan to become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 1.42 million followers.

Mirza’s skyrocketing popularity shows the influence of social media personalities nowadays as they often leave behind the traditional stars in fame and reach.

Launched in 2016, TikTok became a widely popular social media app amassing over a billion active users all over the world. However, the site faced multiple bans in Pakistan, with authorities citing concerns over the promotion of immoral content.



In the latest court proceeding, the Peshawar High Court on June 26, 2024, directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the removal of any blasphemous and objectionable material from the social media short-video sharing platform TikTok.

