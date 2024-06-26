BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'

BTS V might have just teased his upcoming project, unveiling the title as TYPE 1.

In the latest update, the official page of the music band, bts.bighitofficial, shared a video on their stories, revealing the release date as: “202.7.9.”



The announcement of TYPE 1 came on June 25, 2024, Tuesday, which accompanied a rather sensual picture of the Blue and Grey crooner in a monochromatic theme.

Adding to the intriguing mystery factor, the accompanying text on the picture read, “I still wonder wonder beautiful story/ Still wonder wonder best part/ I still wonder wonder next story/ I want to make you mine.”

Whether it is an upcoming album or a single still remains in the dark however it would be safe to assume these lines might just be lyrics that would be featured in the K-pop star’s forthcoming endeavor.

With respect to V or also known as Kim Taehyung’s solo career, TYPE 1 follows tracks like the post-military single FRI(END)S and his 2023 EP Layover.

However, if shed light upon all the entire band members, BTS’ Jimin is geared up to release his solo album, titled, Muse, on July 19, 2024.