Prince Harry strange 'tear' situation over Princess Diana death unveiled

Prince Harry admits he failed to shed a tear when he learnt about the death of Princess Diana.

Harry, who was only 13 in 1997, was woken up in the middle of the night by King Charles as he told him about the sad demise of his mother. The Duke of Sussex admits his father did not hug him or elder brother William, as the news was broken.

Writing in memoir 'Spare,' Harry wrote: “What I do remember with startling clarity is that I didn’t cry. Not one tear. Pa didn’t hug me. He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?"

‘Its going to be OK,’” Harry wrote before recalling he “didn’t get up, I didn’t bathe, didn’t pee.”

Speaking later with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he only cried for Diana at the time of her funeral.

He said: “I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail (in Spare) about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace,”

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling… And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away,” Harry shared.

