Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears

Jelly Roll just hyped up his upcoming The Beautifully Broken Tour.

In his latest video, uploaded on his official Instagram account, adorned in a blue denim jacket, a black inner shirt and a dainty chain around his neck, he could be heard saying, “What’s up ya’ll,” with a smile.

“It’s your boy Jelly Roll. I can’t wait to see ya’ll at The Beautifully Broken Tour,” he added.

Additionally, he is also up for an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, before he officially begins the pre-sale of the tickets on June 28, 2024.

The Son of A Sinner crooner hyped up the upcoming episode on his Instagram, with the caption, “Catch me on #Kimmel TONIGHT!”

Jelly Roll’s appearance would be coming after he released his track, I Am Not Okay on June 12, 2024, after he hinted the track in a separate Instagram video where the singer could be seen lip syncing to the lyrics of the track.

The Save Me hit-maker’s The Beautifully Broken tour is expected to kick off in August 27 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City as his U.S leg of the tour would spread across Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Antonio, New Orleans and more before ending on October 27, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.