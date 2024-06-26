Vin Diesel brutally slammed by ‘Inside Out 2' star for unprofessional attitude

Paul Walter Hauser openly slammed Vin Diesel while promoting 'Inside Out 2'

Paul Walter Hauser avoided a comparison to Vin Diesel like it was the plague.

Paul, 37, shared his views on Diesel during an interview to promote Inside Out 2.

The Black Bird actor plays the character of Embarrassment in the new movie. Speaking about his character, he told Cinema Blend: "It's cool to get to be a part of a character that kind of has an arc and he helps in the end."

"You’re like Vin Diesel now," remarked the interviewer, referencing Diesel’s character of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, Paul shut down the comparison right away.

"Please don’t say that," he stated.

"I like to think I’m on time. And approachable," he declared, implying that the Fast & Furious actor doesn’t possess these qualities. "I love people but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

The Richard Jewell star’s comments come after Diesel was accused of sexual battery by ex-employee Asta Jonasson in December last year. The woman claimed that she worked with the actor on Fast Five and was groped and kissed against her will by him. The 56-year-old actor denied all accusations.