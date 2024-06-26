Paris Hilton channels her inner Liam Neeson in children's right advocacy

Paris Hilton just advocated her thoughts over children’s rights and took an impactful platform to convey her message.

In the uploaded video of the American socialite, on her official Instagram account, she stood at a podium that had the words, “Accountability in Children’s Treatment Senate Bill 1043,” written on it.

The clip features Hilton making a dialogue reference to one of Liam Neeson’s infamous dialogue from the movie, Taken.

“Because, as I’ve said, if you are abusing children, I will find out, I will find you and I will come with my huge spotlight and shine it on wherever you are,” she said.



Further on, the video contained various clips of the I’m Free singer’s speeches over children’s right.

“Enacting this Bill into law is the first step to protect our children,” Hilton could be heard stating.

Paris Hilton captioned her post, “n my Liam Neeson era From the California Capitol in April to DC today, I will continue to advocate until every child is safe, and shine a bright light on these abuses.”