Carmen Electra remembers ‘kind’ friend Shifty Shellshock after his sudden death

Carmen Electra recalled her friendship with her late friend, Shifty Shellshock of Crazy Town.



On June 24 The Butterfly singer was found dead at the age of 45 as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and his cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The actress and model talked with People magazine about her friendship with Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, “If you really know Seth, he's one of the sweetest people.”

“And it's just really sad because we all have known he's struggled," Carmen told the outlet during That ‘90s Show’s season 2 celebration in Los Angeles.

"Everyone that knows him knows that he was actually — no matter what was going on in his life — a very kind person,” she continued.

While talking about her friendship, she said, “He just was a very nice friend. I've interviewed him back in the days on MTV Spring Break, and he was always just kind."

She also mentioned that she is still in shock and attending the event was difficult for her, “But I'm OK,” she added.

Moreover, she sent well wishes to Seth’s children and family, "My blessings do go to his children and his family."

For those unversed, Seth began his music career in 1992 with his band member Bret Mazur and both founded a group called the Brimstone Sluggers.

The singer himself revealed in Celebrity Rehab and Sober House that he had experienced substance abuse throughout his career.