Jason Kelce raves over attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' for the first time

Jason Kelce recalled how he felt like when he attended the 'Eras Tour' for the first time on June 21, 2024

June 27, 2024

Jason Kelce just recalled his experience when he attended Taylor Swift’s wildly successful Eras Tour, for the first time.

In his conversation with brother, Travis Kelce, who is the boyfriend of the Blank Space crooner, on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, he recalled attending the recent London concert of the Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end kicked off the podcast by sharing how Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce “made it to the Eras Tour and watched Tay absolutely shred it.”

Discussing how it made the 36-year-old sentimental, “Dude, it was amazing,” he said, after attending the concert for the first time on June 21, 2024, with his wife.

“It was so cool,” Travis stated, adding, “Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.”

Jason excitedly continued, “It was insanely impressive. There's something, like obviously Taylor's an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

“Yeah. 45 songs bub,” clarified Travis as he proceeded to comment “Insane … If I'm in the tent, like, gosh. I need a break.”

“It was an awesome experience. The Swifties make it very memorable,” Jason testified.

