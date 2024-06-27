Photo: Jason Kelce explains why he took retirement from NFL career

Jason Kelce recently got candid about his decision to retire from football career.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the older brother of Taylor Swift’s beau Travis said, “I'll be very honest, the last four years I've wanted to retire at the end of seasons.”

Jason went on to confess that keeping his spirits up had been really tough during the past few years.

“The reality is it's really hard to get there. And even after we lost the Super Bowl,” he added and revealed, “I wanted to come back and play for another Super Bowl."

However, he confessed, "But imagining another 17 games on top of playoffs and coming back was very difficult to envision being able to do.”

The 36-year-old sportsman went on to address, “Those previous three years, I felt like I still had it in me and still wanted to and still could play at the level I felt I wanted to be able to play at and go out there and compete.”

“And after stepping away this year, it just was more and more evident after the season that my body is telling me to stop. I don't think I could play another season at the way I want to and the way that's going to make me happy,” he declared in conclusion.