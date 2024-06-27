 
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future

Letitia Wright responds to questions about 'Black Panther' on 'The View'

June 27, 2024

Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future

Black Panther was a huge hit, and Letitia Wright is teasing about its future without giving too much.

Appearing on The View, its cohost Sunny Hostin asked the actress, "There are some new Avenger movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it."

Reserved in words, Letitia responded, "If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say," adding, "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

Sunny, meanwhile, did not leave the 30-year-old to go without saying this much as she asked about 'the future of Black Panther 3'. "There's a lot coming up," she replied.

After losing the franchise lead Chadwick Boseman, the series was in limbo as the sequel's screenwriters opened up about the challenges they faced at the time.

“That was the challenge. It was absolutely nothing like what we made,” Ryan Coogler told The New York Times. “It was going to be a father-son story from the perspective of a father, because the first movie had been a father-son story from the perspective of the sons.”

