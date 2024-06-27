 
Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle says she has done 'far worse' in life

Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle compares himself to Duchess

June 27, 2024

Meghan Markle father, Thomas Markle, is calling himself better than daughter amid rift.

The former Hollywood lighting director says the Duchess of Sussex accusing the Royal Family of racism is far worse than all the mistakes he may have done in the past.

Speaking on Daily Mail, Thomas aid: "When you look at what Harry and Meghan have done since, like accusing the Royal Family of racism, it’s far worse than anything I’ve done. I don’t want pity and I don’t want this episode to define my life. I don’t want to be a footnote in history."

Thomas then added how he has "had a good life and I am proud of what I've accomplished", adding that "everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years."

He said: "When the drama started with Meghan and Harry I was already well into my 70s and, while I did not realise it at the time, I was vulnerable."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

