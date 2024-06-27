Neil Young officially cancels Crazy Horse tour citing health concerns

Seasoned musician Neil Young has announced a sudden cancellation of Crazy Horse Tour.

The announcement comes after some band members 'got sick' after performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on June 22, the 78-year-old musician stated on his official website.

The musician added that while the tour 'has been a great experience,' filled with 'great audiences and music,' they will have to take the 'unplanned break.'

"We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," Young wrote to explain postponing two Texas shows.

The performer noted that the band 'will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again.'

"We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience," his statement continued. "Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

The four-member group's upcoming performances scheduled for the 2024 Ohana Festival were one of their most anticipated ones.

The festival confirmed on Facebook that the group would no longer be performing at the event. "Please stay tuned for a lineup update coming as soon as possible; in the meantime, we are wishing the band a speedy recovery."

Young's announcement came just ahead of his and Crazy Horse's upcoming collection of recordings done by the band in 1969, titled Early Daze.