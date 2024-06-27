Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions

Meghan Markle should consider reviewing her tactics to make announcements on important days for the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex lifted the curtains on her lifestyle venture American Riviera Orchard’s blog on the same day The Diana Award was being celebrated.

The move is stemmed into a pattern set not too long ago as just a few weeks ago, on the weekend of Trooping the Colour, Meghan released a new product when all the eyes were on Buckingham Palace.

Now, a Hollywood publicist and founder of Soul Evolution Media Sara Fruman has analyzed Meghan’s move and deduced that even if her strategies are accidental, it still puts her under the radar.

"When you're at the level Meghan and Harry are on, everything you do publicly is intentional,” she tells Mirror.

However, Sara still thinks Meghan should avoid such limelight as it’s getting her “the wrong kind of attention.”

"I would imagine that the intention would be to piggyback off the high-profile day; however, if she were my client, I would have advised her to consider the potential downsides to leveraging that publicity. It'll get her attention, but it's not the right attention,” Sara concluded.