 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions

Meghan Markle recently announced a new product the day Princess Diana award was being celebrated

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Meghan Markle mooches off attention from royal occasions
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions 

Meghan Markle should consider reviewing her tactics to make announcements on important days for the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex lifted the curtains on her lifestyle venture American Riviera Orchard’s blog on the same day The Diana Award was being celebrated.

The move is stemmed into a pattern set not too long ago as just a few weeks ago, on the weekend of Trooping the Colour, Meghan released a new product when all the eyes were on Buckingham Palace.

Now, a Hollywood publicist and founder of Soul Evolution Media Sara Fruman has analyzed Meghan’s move and deduced that even if her strategies are accidental, it still puts her under the radar.

"When you're at the level Meghan and Harry are on, everything you do publicly is intentional,” she tells Mirror.

However, Sara still thinks Meghan should avoid such limelight as it’s getting her “the wrong kind of attention.”

"I would imagine that the intention would be to piggyback off the high-profile day; however, if she were my client, I would have advised her to consider the potential downsides to leveraging that publicity. It'll get her attention, but it's not the right attention,” Sara concluded.

Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops surname for major reason
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops surname for major reason
Neil Young officially cancels Crazy Horse tour citing health concerns
Neil Young officially cancels Crazy Horse tour citing health concerns
Travis Scott could've avoided Miami arrest: Insider reveals how
Travis Scott could've avoided Miami arrest: Insider reveals how
Bianca Censori friend shuns her beauty in outing sans Kanye West
Bianca Censori friend shuns her beauty in outing sans Kanye West
No trace of 'Fantastic Four' comics in Ebon Moss-Bachrach childhood
No trace of 'Fantastic Four' comics in Ebon Moss-Bachrach childhood
Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?
Drake remains under fire for making dead man sing
Drake remains under fire for making dead man sing
Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown
Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future