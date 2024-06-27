Jimmy Kimmel gives insights into Paul McCartney's star studded party

Jimmy Kimmel gave insights into the star-studded party Paul McCartney hosted at his house.

In his latest appearance on The Howard Stern Show, on June 26, Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney revealed that they partied at the musician’s house with A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

The 70-year-old host asked Kimmel how the event came to be as he had previously heard of the party.

“We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party [at Paul McCartney’s house] and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host responded.

Even though it was heard that Taylor Swift was the DJ at the event, Kimmel clarified it saying that the artist simply “had her iPhone, and she kinda tapped into the house system,” adding “but it wasn't like she was hired to work there.”

Additonally, Stern also inquired if the Lover crooner attended the party with “her man,” Travis Kelce to which Kimmel answered, “Yes, indeed! Yes, indeed,” while McNearney quipped, “He’s very good-looking.”