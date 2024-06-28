 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel moved on from recent DWI incident according to sources

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel focus on work & family amid DWI incident
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are prioritizing their careers and family following recent DWI arrest.

According to PEOPLE report, sources close to the couple revealed that they are unfazed by the legal proceedings.

Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was supported by his wife Jessica Biel at his Madison Square Garden performance in New York City.

"They’re always supportive of each other’s careers," source said.

The insider revealed that Biel never misses a chance to attend Timberlake's shows when possible.

They added, "Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend, She’s excited for him."

"They’ve moved on from the arrest. They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead," the source revealed.

Sources also revealed that Biel, who is busy filming The Better Sister, "enjoys filming and is excited about the project."

Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?
Travis Kelce 'Alice in Wonderland' confession brings hilarious reactions
Travis Kelce 'Alice in Wonderland' confession brings hilarious reactions
Selena Gomez debuts new hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Selena Gomez debuts new hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kevin Costner hits back at critics of Native American roles in 'Horizon'
Kevin Costner hits back at critics of Native American roles in 'Horizon'
Jimmy Kimmel gives insights into Paul McCartney's star studded party
Jimmy Kimmel gives insights into Paul McCartney's star studded party
Shania Twain unveils her plans for Glastonbury Festival
Shania Twain unveils her plans for Glastonbury Festival
Chris Witaske reflects on emotional impact of 'The Bear'
Chris Witaske reflects on emotional impact of 'The Bear'
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare