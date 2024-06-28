Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are prioritizing their careers and family following recent DWI arrest.

According to PEOPLE report, sources close to the couple revealed that they are unfazed by the legal proceedings.

Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was supported by his wife Jessica Biel at his Madison Square Garden performance in New York City.

"They’re always supportive of each other’s careers," source said.

The insider revealed that Biel never misses a chance to attend Timberlake's shows when possible.

They added, "Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend, She’s excited for him."

"They’ve moved on from the arrest. They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead," the source revealed.

Sources also revealed that Biel, who is busy filming The Better Sister, "enjoys filming and is excited about the project."