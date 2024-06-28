 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘self protects' with ‘power rituals' over Diana death talk

Prince Harry is opening up about grief after Princess Diana’s death

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry’s confessions about Princess Diana’s death have been revealed by a Royal expert

The Duke of Sussex, who sat with Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott to discuss the impact of Princess Diana’s death on his mental health, admits he suppressed his emotions.

Speaking about Harry’s body language now, expert Judi James tells The Mirror: "It's clear from Harry's body language here that his personal emotions are being triggered during this conversation about a child's grief at losing a parent."

She added: "He seems to use power rituals to imply a sense of confidence and authority, sitting back in his chair with his arms and legs splayed and later performing a steepled hand gesture that he holds up in front of his face in what looks like an attempt to self-protect rather than to mirror and lean in to show empathy and maybe make himself more vulnerable, but the build-up starts as he sucks and chews at his lower lip while his left hand fiddles."

During the interview, The Duke of Sussex said: "It's so easy as a kid to think or convince yourself….you convince yourself that the person you've lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there's this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy."

