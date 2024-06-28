 
Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss

Princess Anne is not happy with her hospitalisation, says expert

June 28, 2024

Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss 

Princess Anne is not quite enjoying her time in the hospital as she recovers from a concussion.

The Princess Royal, who is admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, met with an accident this week after getting struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park.

While it is reported her recovery is slow, experts are hopeful the Royal Family member will be back on her feet in less time.

Speaking about Princess Anne’s feelings, veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: "She [Princess Anne], like her father the late Prince Philip, won’t enjoy being asked to slow down and she will be a most impatient patient.”

"She found the lockdowns frustrating as she could not meet people, whilst doing her charitable work, which she loves."

Mr Fitzwilliams added: "She is suffering from concussion, as she did nearly 40 years ago. As an expert on equestrian matters she should, after briefly resting on doctors' orders, make a swift recovery."

