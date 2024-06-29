Travis Kelce's Eras tour debut with Taylor Swift hints at bright future together

Taylor Swift surprised the audience during her Eras tour concert in London after she brought her beau Travis Kelce on stage for an adorable performance.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the moment marked a significant milestone in their relationship, which began in the summer of 2023.

Speaking of the lovebirds, an insider shared that the duo had a blast practicing together behind the scenes and enjoyed sharing a personal moment with the world.

The tipster said, "it was so much fun” for the Fortnight singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star “to be on stage together at her show."

"It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world," they added.

"They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions,” the source continued, and added, Swift and Kelce "had a great time practicing together behind the scenes and were so cute and sweet with each other."

"They are a naturally bonded pair," the insider said of the duo. "It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together."