How Prince William handled THIS royal drama with grace

Prince William has been holding his royal family together, according to a royal expert

June 29, 2024

Prince William has always been keen to handle obstacles with grace, according to a royal expert.

Over the past few years, the Prince of Wales has had to face several traumas in the face of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips’ deaths, and his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Moreover, William has been estranged from Prince Harry who moved with Meghan Markle out of the UK.

One of the main challenging moments was when the Queen passed away in 2022 and Harry traveled separately to Balmoral as Meghan had “changed her mind” because of Kate.

Claiming that William handled it with “finesse,” Ingrid Seward said, “Even at that emotional moment, Kate was unable to be at his side. It was their kids' first day at a new school and she correctly felt she had to support them.”

According to Mail, she added, “There was also the problem with Prince Harry whose wife Meghan felt if Kate was at the Queen's Balmoral home she should be allowed there too. William handled the whole difficult day with finesse.”

“The traumas of the past year have made [William] a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him,” Ingrid concluded.

