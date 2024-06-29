Courteney Cox 'not worried' about getting older: 'Feeling very grateful'

Courteney Cox, who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this month, is not fazed by aging.



In an interview with Britain’s HELLO! magazine, the Scream actress said she is “fine” about turning 60.

“I’m fine with it. I love my life and I love that I’m still working after all this time. I’m feeling very grateful,” said Courteney.

“If anything, I’m probably more compassionate [now]. I speak my mind, but people who know me can handle it. With me, you certainly get what you get,” added the mother of 20-year-old daughter Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

Looking back on her life, Courteney regrets being a “comparative person” while working on the sitcom, Friends.

“The one thing I wish I hadn’t been is a comparative person. There’s a lot of stuff that can mess with your ego, being on a show in an ensemble like that,” she said.

“It’s hard. It was a lot of learning for me. I wish I hadn’t ever spent time comparing,” Courteney added.