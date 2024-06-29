 
Geo News

Wimbledon panics over Kate Middleton's 'unconfirmed' attendance

Kate Middleton has presented Wimbledon trophies to the winners over the past few years

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Wimbledon panics over Kate Middletons unconfirmed attendance

Kate Middleton might not get to shine at Wimbledon this year.

The Princess of Wales, who is an avid tennis player and has been the benefactor of the All England Club since 2016, has had the privilege of presenting the prestigious trophy to the winner over the past few years.

However, as Wimbledon is now skeptical of her appearance, they might need to look for a replacement as soon as possible, according to Mirror.

The outlet reported that neither Princess nor the Kensington Palace has confirmed if she will be taking part amid her ongoing treatment for cancer.

The update comes after Kate announced in March that she’s suffering from cancer and will be taking a step back from royal duties.

However, fans were delighted when she decided to make a surprise appearance at the Trooping of Colour and shared that while she still isn’t back full time, she will join "a few public engagements over the summer".

While the Kensington Palace is still keeping the Princess in line with the help of her medical team, the Wimbledon bosses are still "hopeful" about Kate attending the tennis tournament and presenting trophies to the champions this year.

Moreover, the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans has also offered "as much flexibility as possible" to Kate as she continues her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

“We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Ms Jevans told Telegraph Sport previously.

