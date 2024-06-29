Barry Keoghan went the extra mile for Sabrina Carpenter's music video

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video Please Please Please director opened up about how her boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Bardia Zeinali's interview with IndieWire comes after the 25-year-old singer released an action-packed music video of her new single Please Please Please earlier this month in which she hard launched her relationship with Barry.

Singing praise of the Saltburn actor, Bardia revealed the details behind the video which was inspired by Sharon Stone in Basic Instincts.

The MV director told the outlet that Barry insisted on prepping his fight scene the day before so he could pull off the shot in one take for Sabrina’s sake.

“He was really aware that it’s Sabrina’s video, it’s Sabrina’s day, he didn’t want to be the one that’s holding up a shot or taking too much time or space,” Bardia shared.

The Irish actor was also all in when it came to experimenting with his wardrobe, however they didn’t stray away from the main idea.

“She always has a bit of that wink. She’s really funny herself. So a lot of [the script] just wrote itself in a really natural and organic way. Even with my editor, when we were working, he was like, "I love the dolly shot where we pan from her to Barry." She’s singing to the camera, and we land on him, and he was like, "I love it because the comedy is so right."'