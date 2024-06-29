Taylor Swift gets a warm welcome from her 'Irish fan club'

Taylor Swift just received a warm welcome to Ireland ahead of her Eras Tour, when she arrived at the country.

Just a few hours before her show, the Bad Blood hit-maker took to her Instagram account to upload a story showing a bouquet of flowers.

The sweet gesture for the 34-year-old artist was displayed by the iconic rock band, U2.

“Dear Taylor, welcome back to our hometown…leave some of it standing?!!!!” the legendary musicians wrote in the card they signed alongside the bright flowers, “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry.”

Swift enthusiastically responded to the letter with a caption that read, “Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @u2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest,” she wrote with the Irish flag emoji in the end.

Additionally, this is not the first time that the legendary musicians welcomed the Lover crooner with flowers.

Back in 2018, the pop sensation went to Ireland for her Reputation concerts in Dublin when US sent her a bouquet of red roses and not signed, "From your Irish fan club.”

“Walked into my dressing room to find roses from @U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT. I LOVE U2 I LOVE IRELAND LETS DO THIS CROKE PARK!!!" Taylor Swift captioned her Instagram post back then.