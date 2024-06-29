Kevin Costner prioritizes 'strong women' role despite making films for men

Kevin Costner recently shared insights into his filmmaking philosophy.

During Happy Sad Confused podcast, Costner discussed his commitment to portraying strong female characters in his movies, despite primarily targeting male audiences.

He said, "When you start writing you go, ‘Where’s the woman?’ It just drove the story in every plot line, It just seemed to me to be so easy. I mean, I just hardly couldn’t conceive of a scene that didn’t involve women or a young girl raised by a strong woman."

"I make movies for men, that’s what I do," he continued.

Costner added, "But I won’t make a movie unless I have strong women characters, and that’s how I’ve conducted my career. And I think that’s why I have a good following. I thank you women for dragging your men here. It was a Western, after all," he added.

Currently promoting his latest directorial venture, Horizon: An American Saga, a multi-part series set against the backdrop of pre- and post-Civil War America, Costner also reflected on his return to directing after a hiatus of over 20 years.