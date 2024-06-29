Kevin Costner reveals why 'Horizon' is different from others

Horizon is a dream project of Kevin Costner and he is explaining why his film stands out in Western noir.



On the question of his previous work in the genre, the Dance With Wolves star said his latest film, "really invests in the story, in women and their story in the West. It gets to all the things that we love about Westerns, the certain kinds of fights, the gunfights, the action, but it really leans on behavior, and it's terribly emotional."

He continued, "That's what I wanted it to be. I wanted to surprise people, which is what I really want when I go to the theater to begin with. I wanna be surprised and thrilled. I wanna be drawn in. So, every decision that was made with Horizon was about that.

Along with this Kevin teased Giovanni Ribisi to be the villain of the later installment of the series.

"He's gonna dominate [movies] three and four and is a fabulous character in American cinema. When you see him come on, he's not sinister, he's a salesman," the Oscar winner added.

"His desire is as big as anybody's for the West to improve. It just destroyed the lives of Native American people. People have dreams, but they don't realize they crushed other people's dreams."

"The American Dream squashed all the indigenous people. It's a fact. It annihilated them."