Taylor Swift performs never-heard-before medleys at Dublin 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just carried on the tradition of surprising her fans at the Eras Tour concerts.

As the 34-year-old songstress kicks off her shows in Dublin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on June 28, 2024, she performed two never-heard-before mashups as a part of her surprise songs portion of the performance.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Blank Space crooner first performed a medley of her songs, State of Grace from her album Red and You’re On Your Own Kid from Midnights.

She then performed the second mashup of Midnights’ Sweet Nothing and Folklore’s Hoax, marking the first time ever Swift has performed the 2020 hit.

As Swift performed her hit track, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, her backup dancer, Kameron Saunders, who is known for saying the original lyric, “like ever” in each country’s native language, switched up the lyrics.

Delivering a rather playful nod to Ireland, he screamed "póg mo thóin," which translates into "kiss my a**," during the performance.

Additionally, in the concert, the pop sensation wore an outfit featuring the colours of Ireland’s flag as a tribute to the country and its people. She rocked an orange cropped top and a shimmery ombre green skirt during her 1989 set of the performance.