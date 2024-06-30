Emilia Clarke gets candid about her future career plans

Emilia Clarke just discussed her career plans that she plans on opting further on in her life.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she opened up about how she plans on entering the field of directing however she clarified that she is in no rush.

"Oh my goodness, down the road, for sure," Clarke said as she expressed enthusiasm over the idea of directing, adding, "It's something I would love."

"I mean, my favorite thing is to help people put themselves on tape, for auditions. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I love it. I absolutely love it," the Game of Thrones star further told the outlet.

She continued, "Right now, though, I feel like I have a lot more acting first left in me."

As Clarke detailed her perspective about directing movies, she said, "The thing about being a director is you need to take out two years of your life to just solely do that one thing.

“And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'd kind of want to be acting more than I'd wanted to be directing right now.' But I would love for that to be where my career ends up. That'd be amazing," Emilia Clarke concluded.