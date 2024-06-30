Rick Harrison moves on in life with new love after tragic loss of son

Rick Harrison recently shared some romantic pictures of him with his new partner Angie Polushkin in which the couple seemed to be having the time of their life in Paris.

Now, the Pawn Stars cast member just confirmed to PEOPLE, “Angie and I met 6 months ago, and she is a nurse in Las Vegas. We’ve been in Europe the last couple of weeks celebrating her birthday.”

In the pictures, the lovers could be seen having wine in front of the Eiffel Tower as well as them lighting up birthday candles as Angie gave him a warm smile.

Angie hasn’t held back from sharing her love life either, and has posted about several romantic occurrences with Rick such as when they took a helicopter ride to the Grand Canyon.

The lovebirds have made many more memories together such as watching Adele perform, meeting Donald Trump, and exploring London to the fullest.

Rick has embarked on this new chapter 4 years after having divorced his ex-wife Deanna, and five months after his eldest son Adam Harrison passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, a tragic event Rick has expressed his grief over frequently. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," wrote Rick with one of the images with his son.