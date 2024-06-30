Nicole Kidman over the moon as Naomi Watts marries

Naomi Watts was a friend of Nicole Kidman for decades, and upon her marriage, the latter was over the moon as she recalled the unforgettable time.



The wedding took place on June 8 as the King Kong actress tied the knot with Billy Crudup after marrying him legally last year in New York City.

"We went to Mexico City," the Oscar winner told PEOPLE. "It was deeply memorable. It was just so beautiful to witness the marriage of Billy and Naomi. And a first wedding for both of them, isn't that crazy? So there you go."

Nicole meanwhile shared the highlights of the wedding on social media, sharing a snap of her and the bride, captioning, "best wedding weekend in #MexicoCity full of love and fun!!" noting, "Congrats to the beautiful bride and groom xx."

Previously, Naomi weighed in on getting married to Billy on Live with Kelly and Mark, "It's never too late, right?" adding, "We found each other later… yeah, late in life. And it's really a special thing."

Explaining her marriage at the courthouse was casual, she said, "Nothing was planned because we wanted to keep it low-key. I even got my flowers from the bodega at the corner."